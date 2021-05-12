Rajat Verma Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Girlfriend, Wife, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Rajat Verma Gadget Clock, Peak, Age, Girlfriend, Spouse, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Rajat Verma is an Indian budding actor. He’s popularly recognized for his function of Rishi Roy within the tv romantic thriller, Beyhadh 2.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Rajat Verma was born on Thursday, 5 October 1995 (age 26 years; as of 2020) in Gorakhpur metropolis of Uttar Pradesh, India. His zodiac signal is Libra. He was keen on performing and drama since childhood. Whereas learning at school, he used to take part actively in varied college performs and cultural occasions. To boost his expertise within the subject of performing, Rahul Verma went to the Worldwide Faculty of Media and Leisure Research, Noida.

Bodily Look

Peak (approx.): 6′

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Household

Mother and father & Siblings

Rajat Verma was born to Ajay Kumar Verma and SapnaVerma. His father, Ajay Kumar Verma is a businessman. Rajat’s mom, Sapna Verma is a housemaker. Rajat is born and introduced up in a middle-class household.

Relationships & More

Rajat Verma could be very private about his love life. He’s single and nothing a lot is understood about his relationships.

Profession

Rajat Verma began his tv profession in 2016 with the present “Agar Tum Saath Ho”. He performed the function of Chandan, because the brother of the lead character. Later in 2019, he was seen portraying the character of Shreedhar, in a tv collection Aafat. He was additionally seen on MTV’s present Nished.

In December 2019, Rajat Verma was forged for a job in Sony Leisure’s romantic thriller tv collection “Beyhadh 2.” He performed the character of Rishi Roy, which proved to be a breakthrough for his profession and gained him immense recognition. Rajat acquired the chance to work with the large tv stars, Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, and Ashish Chaudhary

In 2021, Rajat Verma began working within the Sony Leisure drama collection Ishk Par Zor Nahi. He enjoying the function of Kartik Malhotra, brother of the principle lead.

Favorite Issues

Information/Trivia

Does Rajat Verma smoke?: Sure

Does Rajat Verma drink alcohol?: Sure

Earlier than making his tv debut, Rajat Verma was part of Ras Theatre Group. He has carried out many theatres performs with the group and polished his performing expertise with them.

In an interview, Rajat talked about that lots of his associates tease him by calling him momma’s boy. He stated, I really like my mother lots and might’t go a day with out speaking to her. He doesn’t go away any likelihood to return to his house in Delhi as quickly as he will get carried out together with his work in Mumbai.

Rajat Verma is a animal lover. He additionally has a pet canine, and a turtle in his house and loves each of them lots. He’s usually seen posting photos of his pets on his social media account.

Rajat is fascinated with bikes and loves bike driving. He owns two bikes, Bajaj Pulsar 200 and a KTM RC.

Rajat Verma has been part of the comedian content material YouTube channel, Nazar Battu.

His hobbies embrace dancing and images.

Rajat likes to journey to a brand new vacation spot together with his associates.