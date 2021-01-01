Rajbhar met BJP State Chief before UP elections, termed courtesy visit

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the founder and national president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Subhasp), met BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting of both the leaders lasted for about an hour. Speculations have also started about this meeting in the political circles. People associated with the matter say that this could also be an exercise to come together.

Rajbhar told reporters after the meeting that Swatantra Dev Singh is a leader of backward society and president of Uttar Pradesh BJP. We had a courtesy meeting with him. We have a personal relationship with him. He had gone there in connection with some work. Rajbhar said that it has no political meaning. People are misinterpreting its meaning. Rajbhar categorically ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the BJP and said that he can say with guarantee that he will not have an agreement with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Only Om Prakash Rajbhar will destroy BJP from Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, according to PTI- BJP state vice-president Dayashankar Singh has claimed after the meeting of BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and Rajbhar that the talks between the two leaders have been positive. BJP and Subhasp will fight the upcoming elections of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly together. Keep in mind that the meeting between Rajbhar and the BJP chief was organized on the initiative of Dayashankar. Both come from Ballia. That’s why there is a good relationship between the two.

It is worth mentioning that Rajbhar has formed ‘Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha’ of small political parties, in which many small parties are included. He has also met AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi several times regarding the formation of this front and preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in 2022. There are also speculations of synergy between the two. But nothing has been revealed officially yet.

On the other hand, no official statement has come from the BJP president’s side regarding the meeting. The BJP has so far refrained from saying anything on this issue.





