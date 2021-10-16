Rajesh Khanna And Anju Mahendru Met After 17 Years Of Breakup Actress Said We Both Feel Awkward

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’. In the year 1973, Rajesh Khanna tied the knot with actress Dimple Kapadia. Although Rajesh Khanna was in a relationship with actress Anju Mahendru before Dimple Kapadia, the two broke up in 1972. Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru met each other after 17 years after a rift in the relationship and during this time the atmosphere between them also became very strange.

This thing related to Rajesh Khanna was disclosed by Anju Mahendru herself in one of her interviews. Regarding Rajesh Khanna, the actress said, “When we spoke for the first time after 17 years, I must admit that the atmosphere between us became very awkward. We both felt weird.”

Anju Mahendru further said about this, “Neither did I call her as Jatin, like I used to call before, nor did she call me Nikki as before. I didn’t even call him Kaka because it would have been too filmy.” It was also said about Anju Mahendru and Rajesh Khanna that both were in a live-in relationship from 1966 to 1972.

Rajesh Khanna had told in one of his interviews that he used to watch most of his films with Anju Mahendru, as well as wait to hear his praises from her mouth. But the actress never praised him, as well as always criticized. Rajesh Khanna had said about this, “I did not expect compliments, only I wanted their approval. But she was always critical.”

On the other hand Anju Mahendru, while explaining the reason for these things, said, “I was a critic, because I am like this. If she’s bad, that’s what I’ll always say. Why should I praise them just to make them happy? There was already a lot around him to boost his ego.”