Rajesh Khanna Aradhana Shooting Canceled By Shakti Samanta Director Wants To Cancel This Film

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘Aakhri Khat’, was also called the ‘first superstar’ of Hindi cinema. Although he had worked in many films during his career, but he got the most popularity from ‘Aradhana’. However, something happened in the middle of the shooting that director Shakti Samanta had stopped its shooting in the middle. Not only this, he had also decided to cancel the film.

This anecdote related to Rajesh Khanna was done in ’70 MS with Rahul’. In this show, the host told that the shooting of the film ‘Aradhana’ started in the famous studio of Mumbai. Surendra Kapoor was shooting for the film ‘Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati’ in the same studio. After the shooting was completed, he decided to show the film Shakti Samantha.

Surendra Kapoor showed his film to Shakti Samantha, but the director was blown away after seeing it. Actually, the ending of ‘Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati’ was exactly the same as ‘Aradhana’, because both were written by Sachin Bhowmik. In such a situation, he also expressed his displeasure at the author regarding the matter. At the same time, the author also tried to convince them that the ending is slightly similar, not complete.

But Shakti Samanta did not agree. He felt that all his hard work had gone to waste. It was in the famous studio that he met screenwriters Gulshan Nanda and Madhusudan, to whom he told that my hero-heroine is ready. But I need a new story. In such a situation, Gulshan Nanda narrated a story to Shakti Samanta, which was of ‘Kati Patang’. On hearing the story of the film, Shakti Samanta had decided that he would not make Rajesh Khanna starrer ‘Aradhana’.

On being asked by Gulshan Nanda, Shakti Samanta also told him the trouble he was facing in ‘Aradhana’. In such a situation, the trio went to Shakti Samantha’s house and changed the script and decided to have a double role of Rajesh Khanna in the film. Please tell that due to Rajesh Khanna being new in the industry, the distributors were not ready to buy the film. But after the release, the film rocked the cinema.

Before the release of ‘Aradhana’ no one had given any sentiment to Rajesh Khanna. Angered by this, Rajesh Khanna returned to his hotel. But after the end of the film, Rajesh Khanna’s character was liked by the people so much that people had gathered to get a glimpse of him.