rajesh khanna asks amitabh bachchan how you felt after becoming supersr

New Delhi. No star has had stardom like Bollywood’s veteran actor Rajesh Khanna till date. There was a time when he used to rule the industry. His film used to be a super hit. He is called the first superstar of Bollywood. There was a famous saying about him – Upstairs, downstairs, uncle. They had 15 hits together. No one has been able to break his record till date. But Amitabh Bachchan had already entered to compete with him.

When Amitabh Bachchan stepped into Bollywood, Rajesh Khanna did not make any difference. But gradually Amitabh made his big place in the industry. He started settling in the hearts of the people. There came a time when Amitabh Bachchan’s films were becoming superhit and Rajesh Khanna’s stardom was decreasing. In such a situation, he was also jealous of the success of Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview to a movie magazine in the year 1990, Rajesh Khanna asked Amitabh Bachchan how he felt after becoming a superstar. To which Big B replied in a funny way. Rajesh Khanna asked him, ‘How did you feel when you became a superstar after doing ‘Namak Haram’ and ‘Deewar’. I am asking this because there was a time when I was also on top. I used to use the word superstardom back then because the public, the press and the filmmakers also used it. After this Rajesh Khanna says, ‘Did it make a difference’ to you?

To this Amitabh Bachchan replied saying, ‘No it did not affect me at all. I feel that my success depends on the script, producer and co-stars as well. I have just reached there’. Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna worked together in the film Anand. This film was a super hit. Once Rajesh Khanna himself said that Amitabh Bachchan is the superstar of tomorrow. After seeing Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘Namak Haram’, he told producer Hrishikesh Mukherjee – ‘Yeh Hai Kal Ka Superstar’.