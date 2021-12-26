Rajesh Khanna Astrologer Prediction About Twinkle Khanna Akshay Kumar Marriage Got True After Some Years

Bollywood’s famous actor Akshay Kumar has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. In the year 2001, he married Rajesh Khanna’s daughter and actress Twinkle Khanna. They also have two children, named Aarav and Nitara. Rajesh Khanna’s astrology had made a prediction regarding the marriage of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. He had said such a thing about the marriage of both, which later turned out to be absolutely true. This was disclosed by Twinkle Khanna herself while interviewing Jackie Shroff in Tweak India.

While interviewing Jackie Shroff, Twinkle Khanna had told that Rajesh Khanna had an astrologer, who had already told whom his daughter was going to marry. The actress said about this, “I do not believe in ‘astrologer’, but my father used to tell me about these things often. He himself was not an astrologer, but he was associated with some astrology.

Talking about Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna further said, “It is he who told my father ‘Your daughter will marry Akshay Kumar’. I even asked him who is Akshay, I don’t even know him. Let us inform that Akshay Kumar married Rajesh Khanna’s daughter Twinkle Khanna after making his mark in the film world.

Apart from this, Twinkle Khanna told that after a few years his father i.e. Rajesh Khanna had also reached his house with that astrology. The actress said about this, “After many years, he came to my house with that astrologer and to tell the truth, I do not ask him anything about these things. I just asked him what he thought about my business?”

Talking about this, Twinkle Khanna further said, “He told me that I would become a writer, but I had not written anything for 20 years. I asked her to tell me about my decoration business, what are you cooking me to become a writer and this she.” Let us tell you that Twinkle Khanna is not only known for her columns, but she has also authored several books, which include Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasa and Pajama R Ferguing.