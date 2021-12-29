Rajesh Khanna Birthday Special Twinkle Khanna Shares Throwback Photo With Him Said He Consider Me Best Gift – I was the most special gift for him

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’, but he got the most popularity from ‘Aradhana’. Today is the 79th birth anniversary of Rajesh Khanna and on this special occasion, family members and Bollywood stars as well as fans are missing him a lot. His elder daughter Twinkle Khanna has also shared a photo remembering him, in which she is seen kissing her father.

Sharing her photo with Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “He always used to say that I am the most special gift he has ever received, because I stepped into this world on his birthday. A small star is looking at a larger star in the Galaxy. This is our day together, now and forever.”

The daughter was given advice to make four boyfriends: Rajesh Khanna loved his daughter Twinkle Khanna very much and used to call her ‘Tina Baba’. Remembering her father, the actress herself had also told that she had received advice from her father to make four boyfriends. Twinkle Khanna had said about this, “Papa used to always have four boyfriends at a time. This will never break your heart.”

It was Rajesh Khanna who gave liquor to the daughter for the first time: Remembering her father in one of her articles, the actress told that Rajesh Khanna had made her drink alcohol for the first time. The actress had said about this, “He was the only person who gave me the first sip of alcohol.”

Grandfather used to advise daughter to keep an eye on Akshay Kumar: Apart from all this, Rajesh Khanna had asked daughter Twinkle Khanna to keep an eye on her husband and actor Akshay Kumar as well. In an interview, Rajesh Khanna had said, “I also told my daughter that Tina Baba, just keep an eye on Akshay. He is a man with a lot of ‘hera-phari’.”