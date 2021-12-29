Rajesh Khanna Birthy Anniversary Special Denied To Meet With Salim Khan As He Reached His Home During His Illness

Salim Khan had come to meet Rajesh Khanna during his illness. But the actor had flatly refused to meet him.

The kind of stardom that Rajesh Khanna got, the first superstar of Hindi cinema, perhaps no other star could have got the same. At one time, the popularity of Rajesh Khanna was such that thousands of fans used to stand outside his house day and night. The drawing room was filled with bouquets. His fans used to write him letters with blood and the girls used to fill the demand with the dust flying from Kaka’s car.

However, Rajesh Khanna himself could not handle his stardom and there came a time when he was completely alone. There were two reasons for this loneliness. One is the hustle and bustle in personal life and the other is the failure on the career front. When Kaka was at the peak of his career, there used to be gatherings in his bungalow overnight. The period of drinking used to go on till the morning and later it took a heavy toll on his life.

If Ghalib dies after drinking alcohol, what will happen to me? When Rajesh Khanna was diagnosed with cancer, he was very scared. The family was also devastated by uncle’s illness. Senior journalist and author Yasir Usman quotes film journalist Ali Peter John in his book that Kaka used to tell him ‘If Ghalib dies after drinking alcohol, why not me?’ It was such a phase in Rajesh Khanna’s life when the hobby of alcohol started taking a toll on him. Although Kaka had completely given up alcohol at the last moment, but his liver was almost over.

Uncle did not want anyone to know about the disease: Later in the day Rajesh Khanna completely took hold of the bed. Usman writes that Rajesh Khanna did not want anyone to know about his illness except close friends. His body was just a bone structure. Yasir Usman, while sharing an anecdote from this period in his book, writes that Salim Khan was surprised to see Rajesh Khanna at a party.

Salim Khan kept waiting, did not meet uncle: Then Salim Khan had moved to his Panvel farm house and rarely used to come to Mumbai. Salim felt that he should meet Rajesh Khanna and take care of his condition. He did not go to Panvel and stayed in Mumbai. Rajesh came to meet Khanna and asked his colleague to tell Kaka that Salim Sahab wants to meet. Rajesh Khanna asked why do you want to meet? His mind was filled with doubts and flatly refused to meet Salim Khan.

Famous actor Prem Chopra also shared an anecdote from this period of Kaka in his interview to BBC. According to Prem Chopra, he met Rajesh Khanna at a party. Hug as a friend but Kaka didn’t react much. Prem Chopra was very sad to see Rajesh Khanna in such condition.