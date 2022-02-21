Entertainment

Rajesh Khanna could not speak four words that day, the director was angry; ‘Kaka’ had returned home crying

Rajesh Khanna could not speak four words that day, the director was angry; ‘Kaka’ had returned home crying
Actor Rajesh Khanna, who is called the first superstar of Bollywood, might have been destined for stardom like any other actor. When Rajesh Khanna, popularly known as ‘Kaka’ among his fans, was at the peak of his career, thousands of people used to gather to have a glimpse of him. At that time, Kaka had become a guarantee of the film’s hit. All the veteran director-producers used to visit his house.

Although very few people know that at the beginning of his career, there was a time when Rajesh Khanna could not speak a dialogue of just four lines and on that day he had to hear a scolding from the director. That day he returned home crying. Actually, when Rajesh Khanna reached Mumbai, he could not understand how to start acting. Whom to meet

A friend from his college days was associated with the well-known INT Drama Company of Mumbai. Rajesh Khanna along with his friend would reach there every evening during the rehearsals of INT Drama Company. Sitting in a corner and silently staring at the rehearsal actors and keeping all the dreams in their mind.

Got this chance: Rajesh Khanna hoped that someday the director of the drama company VK Sharma would see him, but months passed and it did not happen. Meanwhile, an actor of the drama troupe suddenly fell ill and did not attend the rehearsals for several days. Senior journalist and author Yasir Usman writes in his book “Rajesh Khanna: Kuch To Log Kahenge” that during this time VK Sharma’s eyes fell on Rajesh Khanna standing in the corner.

He called Rajesh to him and asked will you do this small role? Rajesh Khanna immediately agreed. How long have they been waiting for this opportunity? The name of that play was ‘Mere Desh Ke Gaon’ and it was going to be staged in Nagpur. In the entire play, Rajesh Khanna had to utter only one line ‘Ji Huzoor, Sahab Ghar Mein Hai’.

Rajesh Khanna wept bitterly: Usman writes that after this incident Rajesh Khanna ran away without meeting anyone. Tears were falling from his eyes as he left the stage. That day he felt himself very humiliated. After going home, he went straight to his room and wept bitterly. Rajesh Khanna broke down after this incident and stopped going to rehearsals. But who knew that after a few days this boy would rule the industry.

The post That day Rajesh Khanna could not speak in four words, the director was angry; ‘Kaka’ who had returned home crying appeared first on Jansatta.

