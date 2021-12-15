Rajesh Khanna Death Affted Anju Mahendru Film Maker Mahesh Bhatt Reveals My Heart Broke After Seeing Her

Mahesh Bhatt immediately reached Anju Mahendru’s house on hearing the news of Rajesh Khanna’s death. But seeing him the filmmaker was heartbroken.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’, but he got the most popularity from the film ‘Aradhana’. Rajesh Khanna is called the ‘first superstar’ of Hindi cinema. In the year 2012, Rajesh Khanna said goodbye to this world. On hearing the news of his demise, the thought of Anju Mahendru came straight in the mind of Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. But when he reached his house, he was completely surprised to see his condition.

Mahesh Bhatt made this disclosure related to Anju Mahendru in an interview given to Times of India. Talking about Anju Mahendru, Mahesh Bhatt said, “As soon as I came to know through the media that Kaka is no more in this world, the thought of Anju immediately came to my mind. Because I knew she must have been affected by his death.”

Talking about Anju Mahendru, Rajesh Khanna further said, “I somehow reached his house late at night and came to know that he and Anju have come together at Kaka’s last moment. She used to look after him and take care of his medical needs as well as take him to the hospital.”

Describing Anju Mahendru’s condition, Mahesh Bhatt said, “By holding back her tears, she told me, ‘My only consolation is that I was holding her hand when she breathed her last’. It was very heartbreaking to see that he had to take a bizarre path to reconnect with his first love.”

Rajesh Khanna’s friend Bharti Pradhan had told that Dimple Kapadia and Anju Mahendru were weeping as soon as their grandson Aarav Kumar lit the fire to Kaka. She had said about this, “Pawan Hans was with Anju Kaka’s family at the crematorium. She could not hold back her tears when she saw Aarav lighting Kaka on fire.