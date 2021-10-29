Rajesh Khanna Death Anju Mahendru Could Not Hold Her Tears On Kaka Death As She Hold Her Hand

Actress Anju Mahendru was with Rajesh Khanna at the time of his death. At the time of the actor’s last breath, he also held his hand.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna made his debut with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’ and was also called the ‘First Superstar’ of Hindi cinema. On July 18, 2012, Rajesh Khanna said goodbye to this world. From Dimple Kapadia to ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru was also present with him at his last time. On the death of Kaka, Anju could not stop even Mahendru’s tears.

This disclosure related to Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru was made by actor Mahesh Bhatt in an interview to Times of India. Talking about Kaka’s death, Mahesh Bhatt said, “As soon as I came to know about the death of Rajesh Khanna, the thought of Anju immediately came to my mind, because I knew that he was deeply affected by his death. would have happened.”

Talking about Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru, Mahesh Bhatt further said, “I somehow reached Anju Mahendru’s house late in the night and after going there I came to know that he and Kaka had come together at the last moment. She used to take care of Kaka’s medical needs and used to accompany him to the hospital.

Talking about Anju Mahendru, Mahesh Bhatt further said, “The only thing Anju said to me while holding back her tears was, “I have only one consolation and that is the moment she breathed her last, I His hand was held.” Rajesh Khanna’s special friend Bharti Prabhad had also told about Anju Mahendru that she could not hold back her tears at the time of her death.

Bharti Pradhan had said while talking about Anju Mahendru, “Anju was with the rest of Rajesh Khanna’s family members at the crematorium. She could not hold back her tears when she saw Kaka’s grandson Aarav giving her fire. Let us tell you that Anju Mahendru and Rajesh Khanna knew each other since their college days. During the days of struggle, the actress supported Kaka the most.