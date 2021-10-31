Rajesh Khanna Death Director R Balki Said I Am Not Feeling Sad At All Reveals Reason In Interview – Not feeling sad at all

Director R Balki, who worked with Rajesh Khanna on his death, said that he is not feeling sad at all.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna left an indelible mark in Hindi cinema with his films. His films and his style won the hearts of people so much that he was also called the ‘first superstar’ of the industry. In the year 2012, Rajesh Khanna said goodbye to this world. His death had shocked the Bollywood industry as well as his fans. However, a director said on his death that he is not feeling sad at all. That director was none other than R Balki.

Talking about the demise of Rajesh Khanna, R Balki told Times of India, “I am not feeling sad at all. When I went to meet him four days ago at his house, I saw him very happy. A smiling person, his memory is with me. Those three days spent shooting for the commercial ad with him will be the most memorable.”

Let us inform that Rajesh Khanna had shot for Havells Fan a few days before his health deteriorated. This advertisement of his was shot by R Balki. Talking about this, the director had said, “For the advertisement, I needed an artist who was a huge superstar at one point of time, but today his fan following is not that much.”

Sharing the experience of working with Kaka, R Balki further added, “Kaka listened to me and agreed to do the ad. He came for Bangalore shoot but had a fracture in his leg. He used to take pain killers continuously during the shooting, but never complained. He loved the camera and when it was on, Kaka became a completely different person.”

In one of his interviews, R Balki had told that Rajesh Khanna wanted to do a film with him too. Regarding this the director had said, “I met Rajesh Khanna on the set. He told me that I want to work with you so why don’t you write something for me?”