Rajesh Khanna Destiney: When Hrishikesh Mukherjee finalized this actor for ‘Anand’, there was a misunderstanding between the two; Rajesh Khanna hit like this on the spot

The superhit film ‘Anand’ of Rajesh Khanna’s career is considered one of the best films of Hindi cinema. When the casting of this film was being done, at that time Hrishikesh Mukherjee had many big and famous faces in mind for the film. Rajesh Khanna was not in his mind even far and wide. Even Dharmendra was behind the script of this film. He was assuming that he would play the main role in this film.

But Hrishikesh Mukherjee wanted Raj Kapoor to play the role of Anand in the film ‘Anand’, the legend show man of Hindi cinema. Yes, Hrishikesh Mukherjee persuaded him a lot to cast Raj Kapoor in his film. But Raj Kapoor did not agree to work in this film. It was not that he did not want to work in ‘Anand’. Due to dates and other commitments, he could not be a part of this film.

Later Hrishikesh Mukherjee wanted to see Kishore Kumar as ‘Anand’. When he approached Kishore Kumar for this, he immediately agreed for this film. He really liked the role of Anand. The cast of the film was finalized, preparations for the shooting had started when there was some misunderstanding between Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Kishore Kumar about something. With this, he got out of the film Anand.

Now Rajesh Khanna was well aware of all this going on. Rajesh Khanna had become a superstar at that time. At the same time, he used to know what is going on in the industry and what is not. In such a situation, when the place of the main character in the film ‘Anand’ was once again vacant, Rajesh Khanna did not miss this golden opportunity and he reached Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s office. There he told Mukherjee that he wanted to play this character.

Here, Hrishikesh Mukherjee also needed a main character, so he signed Rajesh Khanna. But Hrishikesh Mukherjee wondered why a superstar like Rajesh Khanna wanted to do a small budget film. The film Anand was a film made in a very low budget. Actually Rajesh Khanna already knew that the script of ‘Anand’ is very strong.

Now Rajesh Khanna got the film but to work in this film, he had to agree to some conditions of the director. Rajesh Khanna was famous for coming late on the sets. In such a situation, Hrishikesh Mukherjee told him that Kaka has to come to the set on time. At the same time, Kaka was also told that Hrishikesh Mukherjee would not be able to pay him much fee for working in the film. Rajesh Khanna also accepted this point of Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna got only 1 lakh rupees for working in this film. Whereas at that time Rajesh Khanna used to charge up to Rs 15 lakh for doing a film.