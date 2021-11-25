Rajesh Khanna did not like At All Sanjeev Kumar due to mutual enmity Kaka gave a slap on the set

Both Rajesh Khanna and Sanjeev Kumar have been veteran actors of their time. But these two actors did not like each other at all. The reason behind this was their mutual ‘enmity’. Actually Rajesh Khanna was a very close friend of Anju Mahendru. It was said that the two even dated each other. On the other hand, Sanjeev Kumar did not like Anju’s friendship with Kaka at all. Actually, Sanjeev Kumar used to be Anju’s maternal uncle in the relationship. Anju’s mother Shanti Mahendru was Sanjeev Kumar’s mouth-watering sister. She also used to tie Rakhi to them on Rakshabandhan.

Shanti Mahendru was the real sister of the legendary Madan Mohan and Madan Mohan had a very good relationship with Sanjeev. In such a situation, they had to visit each other a lot. Since then, Anju Mahendru started calling Sanjeev as maternal uncle. Now Anju used to roam around with Rajesh Khanna too. But when Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia, this news took everyone by surprise. At the same time, Sanjeev was also very angry. Apart from this, even after marrying Dimple, the relationship of Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru remained together, Sanjeev Kumar did not appreciate this. On the other hand, Rajesh also did not like him due to Sanjeev’s restraint.

Sanjeev and Rajesh Khanna hated each other so much, yet both had to work together in a film. In the film ‘Aapki Kasam’, Rajesh Khanna slapped Sanjeev Kumar in a shot of the film. It is said that at that time everyone went numb on the set. Because due to mutual enmity, Kaka had actually slapped Sanjeev Kumar.

Apart from Sanjeev Kumar and Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz was also in this film. Let me tell you, superstar Rajesh Khanna made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’. Rajesh Khanna tied the knot with actress Dimple Kapadia in the year 1973.

Although Rajesh Khanna was in a relationship with actress Anju Mahendru before Dimple Kapadia, the two broke up in 1972. Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru met each other after 17 years after a rift in the relationship and during this time the atmosphere between them also became very strange.