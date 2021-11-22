Rajesh Khanna Film Aan Milo Sajna Shooting Got Cancelled Many Times Actress Asha Parekh Revealed About It

The shooting of Rajesh Khanna’s film ‘Aan Milo Sajna’ was canceled time and again. This was disclosed by Asha Parekh.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna was also called the ‘First Superstar’ of Hindi cinema. The actor had stepped into the film world with ‘Aakhri Khat’, but he got the most popularity through the film ‘Aradhana’. Rajesh Khanna has worked in many hit films like this, but the shooting of his films ‘Aan Milo Sajna’ and ‘Kati Patang’ were repeatedly canceled.

This thing related to Rajesh Khanna was revealed by his co-star Asha Parekh in these films. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Asha Parekh had told, “When we were shooting for ‘Aan Milo Sajna’ and the film ‘Kati Patang’, there used to be a group of 100 or more girls on the sets. In such a situation, we had to cancel till the shooting.

Talking about Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh further said, “I first worked with Rajesh Khanna in his second film ‘Baharon Ke Sapne’. At that time he was very shy and an actor whom hardly anyone knew. But within two years things had changed completely. After that when we worked, he had become a superstar.

Asha Parekh compared Rajesh Khanna’s stardom to that of actor Dev Anand. He further said about this, “If anyone had stardom compared to Rajesh Khanna, it was Dev Anand. Fans were crazy about Dev Saab. When we shot for the film ‘Mahal’, we had to cancel it several times because the crowd that used to come there was uncontrollable. People wanted to touch him, kiss him like they wanted to do with Rajesh Khanna.”

Sharing another anecdote related to Rajesh Khanna, Asha Parekh said, “I remember we had a lot of fun during the shooting of the song ‘Accha To Hum Chalte Hain’. Actually, we had to shoot for the sunset as soon as possible. But in this hasty affair, Rajesh Khanna and I got confused about our lyrics and started humming each other’s lines. After that we laughed a lot remembering this thing.