Rajesh Khanna friend Anju Mahendru was in love with West Indies cricketer Later Gary Sobers refused to recognize her

Bollywood and cricket have an old relationship. There have been many cricketers who were married to Bollywood actresses. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi are so many names whose love stories were successful. One such name was the friend of superstar Rajesh Khanna. Anju Mahendru and West Indian cricketer Gary Sobers. Both got engaged but things got worse before reaching the wedding.

This is how Anju and Gary met- Anju Mahendru those days Rajesh Khanna She was in an affair with and had a fight with Rajesh Khanna over some issue. During this, she met Gary at a friend’s house and both fell in love. Gary Sobers was one of the world’s legendary cricketers in those days and he often called Anju Mahendru to watch matches along with his family. He was so much in love with Anju that he used to come out of the field to meet her in the middle of the match. Gary was the vice-captain of the team, yet he used to give preference to Anju.

Propose for marriage done in the party- Shortly after, Gary proposed Anju at a party in Kolkata and wore an engagement ring. According to Anju, all this happened so quickly, she did not get a chance to think anything. She still loved Kaka and did not want to get engaged to Gary. The next morning they thought of breaking off the engagement, by then Gary had already gone to London.

Calling broke the engagement- Anju Mahendru Rajesh Khanna Calling Gary from the house itself, the engagement was called off. She had told in an interview to Stardust, ‘To be honest, I was in a relationship with Kaka at that time. We had a fight over something and I had an affair with Gary out of anger but that doesn’t mean I liked Gary. I called Gary from Kaka’s house and called off the engagement.

After the breakup of the engagement, Gary refused to recognize Anju- When the engagement of both of them broke, the news spread in the media. When Gary was asked for an explanation on his broken relationship with Anju, he said that he does not know any Anju.





