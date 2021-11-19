Rajesh Khanna Got Dev Anand Advice As His Career Graph Started Falling Actor Said You Are And Brilliant Actor

When the career graph of Rajesh Khanna was starting to fall, Dev Anand had told him one thing, due to which Kaka’s confidence was again awakened.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna was also called the first superstar of Hindi cinema. Although he had stepped into the film industry with ‘Aakhri Khat’, but he got the most popularity from the film ‘Aradhana’. However, there was a time in Kaka’s life when the graph of his career started falling and even his films started flopping. But at this time Kaka was supported by Bollywood’s famous actor Dev Anand.

Kaka himself had told this thing related to Dev Anand. According to the Times of India, Kaka’s films started flopping in the late 70s, due to which he was also very upset. At such a time, the words of Dev Anand inspired him. The actor had said about this, “Why are you losing your confidence?”

Dev Anand had further said about this by Rajesh Khanna, “You are a wonderful actor. Look at me, look at the ups and downs in my life. You called me a leap year hero. Have confidence in yourself and keep moving forward keeping in mind that all the days to come are yours.” Let us tell you that Rajesh Khanna himself never forgot these things said by Dev Anand.

Rajesh Khanna considered actor Dev Anand as his inspiration. Dev Anand had seen Rajesh Khanna’s film ‘Aradhana’ and was so impressed by this film that he even predicted about Kaka. Dev Anand held Rajesh Khanna’s hand and said, “Young man, you will go far in the industry.”

In one of his interviews, even Kaka himself was not tired of praising Dev Anand. Rajesh Khanna had said about Dev Anand, “There is no better romantic hero here than him. With his style and style, he matches with every actress. Be it Geeta Bali or Madhubala.