Rajesh Khanna had started being excessively kind to the heroine of his films – the actress had spoken against ‘Kaka’; Later she went missing from the industry! – Rajesh Khanna was becoming overly kind to the heroine of his films.

Rajesh Khanna had started being excessively kind to the heroine of his films – the actress had spoken against 'Kaka'; Later she went missing from the industry!

Rajesh Khanna worked in more than one film in his career. Rajesh Khanna turned from actor to star and then to superstar of Bollywood by giving consecutive hits. He got name, wealth and fame in life. But with the passage of time, there was a change in the nature of Rajesh Khanna. It is said that as much as Rajesh Khanna was known for his performance and status, he was also considered an actor showing tantrums. Rajesh Khanna acted in a film in 1986, after which Kaka’s heroine made serious allegations against him.

Rajesh Khanna worked with actress Sabiha in the film ‘Anokha Rishta’. Rajesh Khanna was the superstar of Bollywood at that time. At the same time, Sabiha was new in the industry and was struggling to make her mark. According to reports, Rajesh Khanna used to try to get closer to Sabiha. On the other hand, Sabiha did not like Rajesh Khanna to do this.

After the completion of the shooting of this film, Sabiha also accused Rajesh Khanna of sexual harassment. Sabiha, along with her mother, had given an interview to a magazine, in which she said that Rajesh Khanna was very kind to her during the shooting. He had said that Rajesh Khanna even tried to touch her unnecessarily many times and sexually abused her.

After this interview of Sabiha, nothing happened to Rajesh Khanna, but Sabiha disappeared from the film industry somewhere. At the same time, Rajesh Khanna did not give any answer to these allegations. It is said for Rajesh Khanna that as he progressed in his career, there was a rapid change in the personality of Rajesh Khanna.

There are many such stories about Rajesh Khanna in which Rajesh Khanna got answers by other artists. One such anecdote is when Jaya Bachchan scolded Rajesh Khanna when Kaka had said something against Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the film. Then Amitabh Bachchan did not become a star, he was a minor struggler. Then Jaya Bachchan told Rajesh Khanna that a day would come when Amitabh Bachchan would also be a superstar.