Rajesh Khanna had to change his name because of Shashi Kapoor’s ‘superhit film’, this is the story

Rajesh Khanna’s real name is Jatin Khanna. When Rajesh Khanna came to Bombay with his old name, there was nothing in his mind that he would change his name for films.

Rajesh Khanna made his Bollywood debut in the year 1966 with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’. Rajesh Khanna did not get much fame as an actor in this film, although news had spread that a new boy had come in the industry. Before the release of this film, a film of Shashi Kapoor was also released, which proved to be a superhit film. Shashi Kapoor’s film name was Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965). It was because of this film that Rajesh Khanna had to change his name. In fact, when Rajesh Khanna came to films, he had decided to change his name.

At the same time Rajesh Khanna was also preparing to debut in films. In such a situation, he did not want the two names to clash in the industry or people should have any kind of confusion. In such a situation, he changed his name from ‘Jatin Khanna’ to Rajesh Khanna.

Let me tell you, when Rajesh Khanna’s coin did not work in the film Aakhri Khat, he was a bit disappointed. But then there came a period when only Rajesh Khanna’s name remained in the film industry. Rajesh Khanna struggled for two years after the release of ‘Aakhri Khat’. Then came the era of Rajesh Khanna, from 1969 to 1971, the actor ruled the film industry by becoming a superstar.

Let me tell you, Rajesh Khanna wanted to become an actor from the beginning. When he told his parents about this, Rajesh Khanna’s family was not happy with his decision. But in front of Rajesh Khanna’s insistence, his parents did not work. When parents allowed Rajesh Khanna to work in films, a condition was also placed before him.