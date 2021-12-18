Rajesh Khanna Marriage Mumtaz Said Anju Mahendroo Was Best For Him Actress Said This About Dimple Kapadia

Talking about Rajesh Khanna’s marriage in her interview, Mumtaz said that actress Anju Mahendru was the best for her.

Bollywood’s famous actress Mumtaz had stepped into Hindi cinema as a child artist. She has also been the highest paid actress of her time. Although Mumtaz’s acting was well-liked, but her pairing was liked the most with Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. The chemistry of both was good, as well as uncle himself also considered Mumtaz as his right hand. In such a situation, when the actress left the industry forever, Rajesh Khanna also suffered a lot.

Mumtaz herself had said this thing related to Rajesh Khanna during one of her interviews. Actually, Mumtaz was asked whether Kaka’s heart was broken when you said goodbye to the film world. Responding to this, he had said, “Rajesh Khanna once said, ‘When Mumtaz left the industry, I felt that I had lost my right hand’.

Talking about this, Mumtaz had further said, “We were a hit couple onscreen. I was earning very good money, I was getting 8 lakh rupees per film which was equal to crores at that time. But my mother wanted me to get married soon. My marriage was fixed at the age of 24 and I knew Madhvani from the age of 10.

In the midst of the interview, the actress also talked about Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru, as well as describing Anju Mahendru as the best for Kaka. He said, “Kaka was in love with Anju Mahendru in those days. He also wanted to marry her. I also feel that Anju was the right person for Kaka. There is no doubt that Dimpy is a very good woman and a good wife too. But she was too young for him.”

Let us tell you that Mumtaz had said in one of her interviews that she was completely shocked when she heard the news of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s marriage. Before tying the knot with Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Khanna was in a relationship with actress Anju Mahendru and also lived with her in livein.