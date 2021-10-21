Rajesh Khanna reached Delhi’s Regal Theater when he wanted to watch ‘Aradhana’ with friends; Because of this, kaka ran on his feet

There was a time when Delhi’s ‘Regal’ cinema was considered one of the main centers for the premiere of Bollywood films. In this theater, big stars like Raj Kapoor to Dharmendra and Meena Kumari used to come for the premiere of their film. When Rajesh Khanna’s film ‘Aradhana’ was released in 1969, a show was held in Delhi. Rajesh Khanna wanted to enjoy this show by sitting with his close friends.

All the arrangements were made, Rajesh Khanna had just reached outside the theatre, then something happened after which Rajesh Khanna could not watch the film with his friends there. Actually, when Rajesh Khanna reached near Regal Cinema in his car, he saw that there are many people around the theater. The audience is getting desperate to enter the movie theatre. In such a situation, the driver slowed the car and took it out in front of the theatre.

After going to a place, when the car stopped, Rajesh Khanna got out of his car after opening the door. So people took notice of him. As soon as people saw Rajesh Khanna, he started running towards them.

On seeing a crowd coming fast towards Rajesh Khanna, Rajesh Khanna panicked and immediately opened the door of the car and sat inside and asked the driver to get the car out of here. Now Rajesh Khanna became sad, because he had to watch the film with his friends. In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna asked his driver to take the car towards Rivoli.

Let me tell you, Sharmila Tagore was seen in the lead role with Rajesh Khanna in the film Aradhana. The on-scream chemistry of both was well-liked by the audience. Actress Farida Jalal was also in this film. At that time, Farida Jalal was a newcomer in the Bollywood industry. Then the actress had told that at that time she was very young, so she was afraid of Rajesh Khanna. In such a situation, she did not mix with him during the shooting of the film, but after the film was made, her conversation with Rajesh Khanna started.