Rajesh Khanna Remains Heart Broken After Mumtaz Marriage Kaka Said I Felt That I Have Lost My Right Hand

Rajesh Khanna was heartbroken by Mumtaz’s marriage. He felt as if he had lost his right hand.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna, who gained popularity with the film ‘Aradhana’, was the most liked on screen with Mumtaz. Whenever the two appeared together in the film, their film rocked the box office. The chemistry of both was such that even Rajesh Khanna started considering Mumtaz as his right hand. But when the actress got married, Kaka’s heart was broken.

Actually, Mumtaz married the famous NRI businessman Mayur Madhvani. After marriage, she said goodbye to her career and started living in London with her husband. In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna started feeling that he had lost his right hand. This was disclosed by Mumtaz herself in her interview.

Talking about Kaka in an interview to Yahoo, Mumtaz said, “Kaka once said, ‘When Mumtaz left the industry, I felt I had lost my right hand.’ We had become a hit couple onscreen. I too used to get a good price for my work in those days, around Rs 8 lakh for a film which is worth crores today.”

Talking about this, Mumtaz had further said, “But my mother wanted me to get married soon. At the age of 24, my marriage with Mayur was fixed. I got married at the age of 26. But when uncle fell ill, I went to see him. He was very happy to see me. Dimpy was also present there.”

Let us tell you that the friendship of Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz was such that if the actress signed a film with another hero, she used to get annoyed. Regarding this, the actress had said, “He used to get angry with me only when I used to sign films with other heroes.” Apart from this, the actress had said in one of her interviews that just as the qualities of a boy and girl were mixed for marriage, her and Kaka’s stars were mixed for films.