Rajesh Khanna Revealed Kishore Kumar Did Not Asks Water To Him On First Meeting For Half An Hour Kaka himself told the reason

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Aakhri Khat’. Although he got the most recognition through the film ‘Aradhana’. In this film, Rajesh Khanna’s song ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu’ left no stone unturned to win the hearts of the people. This song was sung by Kishore Kumar. But when Rajesh Khanna came to meet him in connection with the song, even after making the actor wait for half an hour, Kishore Kumar did not even ask him for water.

This thing related to Kishore Kumar was disclosed by Rajesh Khanna himself in an interview given to Bombino. However, after knowing about Rajesh Khanna and taking his test, Kishore Kumar asked him, ‘Chai loge or coffee.’

Talking about this, Rajesh Khanna had said, “When the shooting of ‘Aradhana’ started, he asked who I am giving the playback for. On this he was told that there is a new boy. He said that I would like to meet him. So I went to his house and we met.

Talking about this, Rajesh Khanna further said, “He asked me why do you want to work in films? I said that I always wanted to be an actor and serve the people. He asked what kind of service and I replied by entertainment.”

Rajesh Khanna further said about this, “After this he said that it was a pleasure to meet you and asked me whether you will drink tea or coffee. Before that I sat for half an hour, but they didn’t even ask for a glass of water. Because he wanted to know what I want to do and what is my motive.”

Talking about Kishore Kumar, Rajesh Khanna further said, “Later I came to know that he was studying on me.” Let us tell you that another song ‘Vada Tera Vaada’ by Rajesh Khanna also became very famous, which was sung by Kishore Kumar. However, before singing it, Kishore Kumar flatly refused.





