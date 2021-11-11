Rajesh Khanna Stucked In Crowd And His Shirt Was Torn Actor Kamal Haasan Had To Save His Life

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna was also called the first superstar of Hindi cinema. His stardom was such that people used to crowd to catch a glimpse of him. Once Rajesh Khanna was surrounded by the crowd in such a way that even his shirt was torn in a scuffle. However, at that time, actor Kamal Haasan saved his life by becoming a bodyguard and brought him out of there.

This anecdote connected by Rajesh Khanna was narrated by Kamal Haasan himself in an interview to Hindustan Times. Talking about Rajesh Khanna, Kamal Haasan had said, “We used to spend a lot of time together talking about cinema and life. Once we went to see a movie together, it was an American film ‘The Swarna’.”

Sharing an anecdote related to Rajesh Khanna, Kamal Haasan further said, “He didn’t know that we were going for public screenings and he had never been to a public theater since he became a superstar. When we got there things were fine. He liked the film, but he refused to leave before the end.”

Talking about Rajesh Khanna, Kamal Haasan further said, “At the same time I got scared. He stayed there till the end and as soon as the show ended, it was known to the audience that Rajesh Khanna was there. I had to be his bodyguard at that time and bring him out from the crowd. His shirt was torn, but he was still enjoying all these things and laughing like a child.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Junior Mehmood had also told in one of his interviews that some college girls had come to meet Rajesh Khanna on the set. But on seeing the actor, she started flirting so much that she even tore Kaka’s shirt. Let us tell you that the fan following of Rajesh Khanna was such that after the release of ‘Aradhana’, there was a crowd of people for many kilometers to see him.