Rajesh Khanna used to ask such questions to the doctor at the last moment When is my visa expiring? also used to take advice from the astrologer

Uncle often used to ask his doctors ‘When is my visa expiring?’ During this, a sad smile used to spread on his face.

The 70s and 80s were in the name of Rajesh Khanna in Hindi cinema. Rajesh Khanna, popularly known as ‘Kaka’ among his fans, got as much fame as any other star. At that time, thousands of fans from all corners of the country used to stand in front of Rajesh Khanna’s bungalow ‘Aashirwad’ to get a glimpse of him. Later, when Rajesh Khanna’s stardom came on the slopes, he fell completely alone.

Not only did all the difficulties come in Rajesh Khanna’s personal life, he had to face problems on the career front too. His health also started deteriorating. In the year 2011, Rajesh Khanna’s health suddenly worsened and he went to bed. He had become very weak. Famous writer and senior journalist Yasir Usman writes in the biography of Rajesh Khanna that, ‘Rajesh Khanna drank alcohol all his life but at this point he had given up alcohol. His liver was almost gone.

Kaka became silent after hearing about the disease: After the investigation, the doctors told that he was diagnosed with cancer. Usman writes that when doctors at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital told Kaka that his cancer was at an advanced stage, he fell silent for a moment. Kaka could not accept this truth. After a while, while handling himself, he said, ‘In my destiny it is written to live like “Anand”.’

Did not give up hope: Rajesh Khanna’s close friends included Bharat Upamanyu, who was an astrologer. Uncle used to take every small and big decision only after asking him. According to Upamanyu, when Rajesh Khanna was diagnosed with cancer, for a long time he was hopeful that he would be cured. Some miracle will definitely happen, but gradually they realized that the last time is near.

'When is my visa expiring?' Yasir Usman quotes another friend of Rajesh Khanna, Naresh Juneja, in his book that Kaka often used to ask his doctors 'When is my visa expiring?' During this, a sad smile used to spread on his face. Rajesh Khanna passed away on 18 July 2012.