Rajesh Khanna Used To Follow Anju Mahendru Everywhere And Wanted To Marry With Her

Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry actress Anju Mahendru. He often followed the actress everywhere, but she did not agree to marry Kaka.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and style. He was also called the first superstar of Hindi cinema. Although he had to go through struggles to reach here and during this time it was actress Anju Mahendru who supported him the most. Both were also in relationship for many years and there was a time when Kaka wanted to marry her and also followed her everywhere. But Anju Mahendru did not agree to marry the actor.

This thing related to Rajesh Khanna was disclosed by Anju Mahendru herself in her interview. According to India Forum, Anju Mahendru while talking about Kaka had said, “If I used to go somewhere, he would follow me and call me continuously.” On the other hand, Rajesh Khanna had said about this, “The world was behind me and I was behind them.”

Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry actress Anju Mahendru. On the other hand, the mother of the actress also wanted Rajesh Khanna and Anju Mahendru to tie the knot, although the actress did not agree to this. Talking about this, Anju Mahendru had said, “He was a very conservative person, although at times he also liked modern women. Confusion was part of our relationship.”

Talking about Rajesh Khanna, Anju Mahendru had further said, “If I used to wear a skirt, he used to say why are you not wearing a sari. If I was wearing a sari, he would wrinkle my nose and ask why you are portraying an Indian woman. Things got worse when Rajesh Khanna started getting stardom.

Please tell that after the breakup with Anju Mahendru, Rajesh Khanna married Dimple Kapadia, 15 years younger than himself. To teach a lesson to his ex-girlfriend, he had taken a procession from in front of their house. Many Bollywood actors like Mumtaz were also surprised by this marriage.