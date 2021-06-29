Rajesh Khanna walked on snow carrying Mumtaz on his shoulder

New Delhi. In the Hindi cinema world, the pair of superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Mumtaz was very much liked. Both were also very good friends. Even in the last days of Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz used to visit him often at his house. Mumtaz told an interesting anecdote related to the film Roti in an interview. In which he told that Rajesh Khanna had to carry him on his shoulder during the shooting. Due to which there were red marks on his shoulder. Let me tell you what the whole story is.

Mumtaz-Rajesh Khanna’s pair was liked

Actress Mumtaz remembered Rajesh Khanna while giving an interview to a magazine. He remembered Rajesh Khanna and told that from getting married to leaving the industry, both of them did many films together. Mumtaz believes that the way horoscopes are mixed for marriage. Similarly, Rajesh Khanna and his stars used to meet. Mumtaz told that their pair was well-liked on the big screen.

Rajesh Khanna carried Mumtaz on his shoulder for several days

Mumtaz told that Rajesh Khanna was a very friendly person, but he used to talk to only a few people and spend time with them. But whenever it came to him, he was very kind. Mumtaz says that Kaka used to share acting tips with her many times. Mumtaz shared an anecdote about Rajesh Khanna.

Mumtaz told that when he was shooting for Manmohan Desai’s film Roti. At that time Rajesh Khanna lifted him on his shoulder and started walking on the snow. Every morning as soon as he started shooting. Rajesh Khanna would say to him, Aye moti chal aaja. She also jumped and climbed on his shoulder.

Red marks fell on Rajesh Khanna’s shoulder

For about eight, Rajesh Khanna used to carry Mumtaz on his shoulder and walk on the snow. It went on like this for several days. Because of which Rajesh Khanna had red-red marks on his shoulder. Seeing which the entire film team used to laugh. Not only this, Mumtaz says that Rajesh Khanna always told her that she should have been in place of Basanti in the film Sholay.