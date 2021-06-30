Rajesh Khanna Wants Grand Funeral After His Death Dimple Revealed

New Delhi. Superstar Rajesh Khanna of the 70s was considered to be the first Bollywood superstar whose 15 consecutive films proved to be blockbusters. Rajesh Khanna was seen in a different style with a cheerful face in each of his films, which went down on the hearts of the audience. There was a time when people used to die to see a glimpse of Rajesh Khanna. Even girls used to cut their hands for them and paint them with blood.

Rajesh Khanna had achieved a lot of fame in his life, which hardly any other actor would have got. Kajeshkhanna had lived every moment of his life wonderfully, but on 18 July 2012, the Bollywood superstar had died. It is said that Rajesh Khanna had told wife Dimple Kapadia and daughters before his death that after my death, I should bid farewell like a superstar.

Rajesh Khanna used to watch death very closely. He used to say that whenever my death comes and asks me if you have any kind of remorse, then my answer will always be no. Because in this life I have found everything which was the best in the world. That’s why my smile will always remain on my face. And with this smile I will die. And something like this happened.

When Rajesh Khanna was ailing, he had realized that medicines would no longer work for me. Because death is near. Then he told the family members with his own smiling style – Time is up, pack up.

Rajesh Khanna then said while keeping his last wish in front of wife Dimple and both daughters – that whoever is a king is always a king. He is the king even after death. So my farewell should also be like a king.

Dimple Kapadia had also fulfilled her last wish after the death of her husband. His funeral procession was carried out in a car adorned with pools. Millions of fans thronged to see their king for the last time. There were tears in everyone’s eyes which no one could stop. Such was the last journey of Rajesh Khanna…