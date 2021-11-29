Rajesh Khanna was looking at people’s faces at the premiere of ‘Aradhana’, Dev Anand had already told the future of the superstar

Even before the release of Rajesh Khanna’s film, Dev Anand had predicted about him. He said that you have to go a long way now.

Rajesh Khanna, the first superstar of Bollywood, gave many superhit films in his career. The film ‘Aradhana’ released in the year 1969 proved to be a milestone in his career. This film gave Rajesh Khanna the success he was looking for for a long time. Sharmila Tagore was seen in the lead role with him in this film. The pair of both was liked by the audience so much that after this Rajesh Khanna gave many superhit films continuously.

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan was also surprised to see Rajesh Khanna’s stardom. He had told that even today my son is a big star and there is a crowd of fans outside my house. But I had seen such stardom only of Rajesh Khanna when thousands of people used to gather outside the house to see him and all this was happening for the first time. Dev Anand had announced Rajesh Khanna to become a superstar long back.

Rajesh Khanna himself has mentioned this in an interview. He had said, ‘I came only after seeing Dev Anand to become a hero in the film industry. Because when I was a struggling actor, Dev Sahab used to be a big star. His style and acting used to be an inspiration for all of us. Later I even copied them to a large extent. After this such an opportunity came when Rajesh Khanna’s film Aradhana had its premiere and Dev Sahab participated in it.

Rajesh Khanna himself stood at the door at the premiere and was personally welcoming everyone who came here. Dev Anand also came in this. The theater lights went off and the movie started. Despite this, Rajesh Khanna did not sit in his place and stood from the other and started trying to read only the faces of the people. On the other hand, the people present in that theater did not blink even for a minute. When the premiere was over, everyone came to congratulate Rajesh Khanna. But Dev Saheb came and placed his hand on Rajesh Khanna’s shoulder and said – Jaa beta so ja, the film is going to be a super hit and you have to go a long way.