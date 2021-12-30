Rajesh Khanna Went For Shooting With Fracture Leg On Wheel Chair Know The Reason Inside

Rajesh Khanna had a fracture in his leg, but even after this he had reached shooting. He himself had told the reason for this.

There was a time when Rajesh Khanna and stardom became synonymous with each other. Bollywood’s veteran director-producers longed for a meeting with him and used to visit his house. Kaka did not achieve this status just like that. Rajesh Khanna, known for his romantic style, became a guarantee of the film’s hit during that period.

But it is said that after good times also come bad times. Same happened with Rajesh Khanna. There were setbacks in personal life. He also came down on the career front and at the last moment, there was an earthquake in his life.

When Kaka was diagnosed with cancer, he could not believe it at first. The family was also in shock. It seemed that everything would be fine but the disease was taking Kaka under its control. During this time Kaka got an offer of an ad film. This ad was for Havells’ wings and was being made by famous director R. Balki.

Rajesh Khanna was advised complete rest by the doctors. He had a hairline fracture on his leg. There was so much swelling in the feet that he could not even wear shoes and was in great pain. Despite this, he agreed to shoot. When Kaka’s colleague asked him that you will be able to do this? So he said that I have made a commitment, give a date.

Hospitalized before shooting: Senior journalist and author Yasir Usman, referring to this anecdote in his book, writes that Rajesh Khanna told his colleague Bhupesh Rasin that my fracture was due to heal and he was admitted to Nanavati Hospital. The leg was kept tied up for 2 days so that the swelling subsided and the pain killer was given. After 2 days Rajesh Khanna went straight from the hospital to Bangalore to shoot.

Yasir Usman writes that the night before the shooting, he showed director Balki walking. Uncle was trembling with pain. Due to the pain of the fracture, he could not even stand upright. Cancer was not giving up his strength. On the day of shooting, Rajesh Khanna was unable to even stand on his feet properly and reached the stadium to shoot in a wheelchair. Rajesh Khanna kept on taking his pains throughout the day and kept shooting till 7 pm. The entire unit stood up in his honor with applause. In this way Kaka’s last film was packed.

Let us tell you that this advertisement of Rajesh Khanna was released in April 2012. A section also strongly criticized it. The reason was that Kaka was looking like a bone structure in the advertisement. Seeing this his fans came as a shock. Kaka said goodbye to the world only 3 months after the release of this advertisement.