Rajesh Khanna Yearned To Praise From Anju Mahendru Actress Always Criticize Him Reveals Reason In Interview – Why should I praise her for keeping her happy

Rajesh Khanna had told in his interview that he wanted to hear his praise from Anju Mahendru’s mouth, but even after that he was never appreciated.

Bollywood’s famous actor Rajesh Khanna had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Rajesh Khanna, who made his debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Aakhri Khat’, was also called the first superstar of Bollywood. Although the whole country was crazy about his films, but his girlfriend Anju Mahendru never used to praise him. Even Rajesh Khanna yearned to hear his praise from her mouth, but even after that she never appreciated Kaka.

According to an article published in Screen Magazine, Rajesh Khanna used to watch his films with girlfriend Anju Mahendru and waited to hear praises from his mouth. But she often criticized him instead of praising him. Talking about this Kaka had said, “I never expected praise. All I wanted was an acknowledgment, a gesture that is reassuring.”

Rajesh Khanna, while talking about Anju Mahendru, had further said, “But she has always been critical.” According to the article, Anju Mahendru also gave the reason for not praising Kaka. She said, “I used to criticize because that is how I am. If he is wrong then I will call him wrong. Why should I praise him just to make him happy?

Talking about this, Anju Mahendru had further said, “There were already many such people around Rajesh Khanna, who used to promote his pride further. Her attitude towards criticism was a bit delicate, but I was always frank.” Let us inform that even during the days of struggle, Anju Mahendru supported Rajesh Khanna the most. But as he progressed in his career, the rift between the two was getting worse.

In one of her interviews, Anju Mahendru had told that Rajesh Khanna’s flop films had upset her even more. Anju Mahendru while talking about Rajesh Khanna had said, “It was becoming difficult to find Rajesh Khanna’s company. His flopping films kept him troubled. He used to live in tension all the time.