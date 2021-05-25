Rajesh Khattar And His Wife Vandana Have Used Up Almost All Their Life Savings During Lockdown





Mumbai: Actor Rajesh Khattar, father of actor Ishaan Khattar, needed to undergo his share of monetary struggles and nightmares through the coronavirus-led lockdown. Opening concerning the robust time, his spouse Vandana Sajnani mentioned in a latest interview that they’ve used up nearly all their life financial savings previously couple of years, to pay for medical therapy for the household. Additionally Learn – Telangana Lockdown More likely to be Prolonged Until June 7 With Extra Restrictions in Place: Report

During the primary nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, Vandana went into postpartum despair. In a latest interview with The Quint, she revealed that they’ve exhausted their life financial savings previously a number of years to pay for the medical therapy for his or her household. Rajesh too talked about his plight on his tedious seek for a hospital mattress for his beloved one as a ‘nightmare’, whereas his spouse Vandana additionally admitted to the truth that ‘there was no work’, due to which they needed to resort to exhausting their life financial savings. She additional said that through the first COVID-19 wave, she was occupied along with her new child child boy, and coping with postpartum despair. Additionally Learn – With Thermometers, Nebuliser In Hand, Individuals Of This Uttarakhand Village Battle Covid On Their Personal

She mentioned, “Final time, I used to be within the hospital, I actually didn’t know what was occurring on the market. I had postpartum despair in Could final yr, when the lockdown was at its peak. In truth, from then until now it’s been solely hospitalisations.” Additionally Learn – Assam Extends Curfew In City Areas Until June 5; Retailers, Workplaces To Shut Down By 1 PM on Working Days | Full Record of Restrictions Right here

She added, “Right here we’re speaking of a great deal of financial savings, as actors… a great deal of financial savings gone down solely in hospitalisations for the entire of final yr.” “Kaam bilkul nahi hua, aur jitni financial savings thi nearly woh bhi hospitalisations mein aur iss do saal ke lockdown mein chali gayi (there was no work, and nearly all our financial savings have been used up throughout these two years of lockdown and hospitalisations)”, she continued in Hindi. She additionally mentioned that her son was admitted to the ICU for a couple of months, and that she has labored solely in a single advert since then.

Earlier, Rajesh revealed that his father didn’t make it and he needed to come immediately from the hospital, in an ambulance, so as to carry out his final rites.

Beyhadh Actor, Rajesh Khattar and his spouse Vandana Sajnani welcomed their new child child boy within the month of August 2019, after 11 years of their marriage. Rajesh Khattar’s son, Ishaan, and his new child Vanraj are half-brothers.