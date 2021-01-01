Rajinikanth Annathe First Look: Annathe Poster: The producers have shared Rajinikanth’s first look by sharing the poster of the film on Friday, September 10.
The producers had told fans on Thursday, a day before, that the first look post from Rajinikanth’s ‘Annathe’ would be released. Apart from Rajinikanth, Nayantara, Prakash Raj, Kirti Suresh, Satish Khushboo, Meena, Suri and Robo Shankar also have important roles in the film.
Sirutai Shiva and Rajinikanth are working together for the first time in the film ‘Annathe’. The cast and crew completed shooting of the film earlier this month. The film is set to release on November 4 this year on Diwali.
