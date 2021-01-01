Rajinikanth Annathe First Look: Annathe Poster: The producers have shared Rajinikanth’s first look by sharing the poster of the film on Friday, September 10.

Fans of superstar Rajinikanth are eagerly awaiting his films. Now the first look poster of his next film ‘Annathe’ has been released. The producers have released Rajinikanth’s first look on Friday, September 10.

The producers have shared the first look poster of the movie ‘Annathe’. In it you can see that Rajinikanth is wearing a cream colored dress and shirt. With this, he is seen looking upwards with glasses. Seeing Rajinikanth’s style, it seems that he is in the mood for celebration. The poster shows the background of the temple festivities. Fans love his look.



The producers had told fans on Thursday, a day before, that the first look post from Rajinikanth’s ‘Annathe’ would be released. Apart from Rajinikanth, Nayantara, Prakash Raj, Kirti Suresh, Satish Khushboo, Meena, Suri and Robo Shankar also have important roles in the film.

Sirutai Shiva and Rajinikanth are working together for the first time in the film ‘Annathe’. The cast and crew completed shooting of the film earlier this month. The film is set to release on November 4 this year on Diwali.