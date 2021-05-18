Rajinikanth contributes Rs 50 lakh towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister COVID-19 relief fund

Contributions to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund persevered to pour in to abet the chief type out the COVID-19 pandemic with the AIADMK on Monday asserting it could give Rs one crore in addition to a month’s wage of its MLAs and MPs.

High actor Rajinikanth too often known as on Stalin on the Secretariat right here and gave a cheque for Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking to reporters, the Tamil celebrity stated, “Folks must certainly conform to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the chief and most interesting then the pandemic can even be contained. Proper this is my earnest entice the individuals.”

The actor no longer too way back bought his 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine in Chennai.

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth handed over Rs 50 lakhs for COVID relief fund to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the secretariat “I appealed to the individuals to strictly be aware COVID restriction favoured by the govtto take a watch on the pandemic,” stated Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KFrzT4xSXZ — ANI (@ANI) May also 17, 2021

Tamil Nadu: Actor Rajinikanth took his 2nd dose of #COVID19 vaccination as of late in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/w0Rfs8swxN — ANI (@ANI) May also 13, 2021

Not too long ago, Soundarya Rajinikanth, her husband Vishagan, father-in-regulations Vanangamudi and her sister-in-regulations visited CM Stalin at his workplace in Chennai to for my share stop the cheque of Rs 1 crore to him, research India TV.

The Chief Minister had days in the past appealed to the individuals, the corporates and others together with the Tamil diaspora to generously contribute to the CMPRF to abet the chief in its combat towards the pandemic.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)