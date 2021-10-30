Rajinikanth, Naseeruddin Shah had rejected ‘Tirangaa’ becuase of Raaj Kumar, Mehul Kumar revealed – If he is then I will not do the film

Rajinikanth and Naseeruddin Shah refused to work with Rajkumar. This was disclosed by Mehul Kumar, who directed Rajkumar in many films.

Apart from his films, Rajkumar was also known for his overbearing personality. Due to his arrogant nature, many people in the film industry used to be angry with him. There are many such stories when Rajkumar has humiliated the directors, actors. Because of this, Rajinikanth and Naseeruddin Shah refused to work with Rajkumar. This was disclosed by Mehul Kumar, who directed Rajkumar in many films.

When Mehul Kumar was making the film Tiranga, he first cast Rajkumar in the lead role. For another lead role, he went to Rajinikanth where Rajinikanth refused him. Mehul Kumar has recently mentioned this in an interview given to a media organization named Bollywood Premi.

Mehul Kumar said, ‘I first spoke to Rajni ji (Rajinikanth), he heard the story. I went to Madras to tell the story. He liked the subject very much and he also said that you have also kept my name. I had given the original name of Rajinikanth as Nana (Nana Patekar) earlier. Then he said that but I am afraid of one thing, that is Raj Saheb.’

The director further said, ‘Rajni ji said that Raj sahib was never jame, nahi jamey…. My nature is not like this. We’ll work again sometime. Forgive me in this movie. I said ok sir no problem. Then came back from there and explained it to Naseer Bhai (Naseeruddin Shah). Naseer Bhai also refused in the name of Raj Saheb.

After this Mehul Kumar called Nana Patekar. But Nana Patekar also refused for the film saying that he only does art films and not commercial films. Mehul Kumar had explained to Nana Patekar that art films reach very few audiences whereas commercial films are seen everywhere. After his persuasion, Nana Patekar agreed to do the film.

But when the prince came to know about this, he got angry. He told Mehul Kumar that Nana abuses him on the sets, why did he take him. However, Mehul Kumar somehow persuaded both the actors to work together. Both did not talk to each other on the sets of the film.