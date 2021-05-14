Rajinikanth receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai hospital

Actor Rajinikanth was once on Thursday administered the 2nd dose of Covishield vaccine at a Chennai medical establishment, his publicist said.

The pause star, who arrived proper right here on Wednesday from Hyderabad after taking section throughout the shoot for the under-production Tamil movie, Annaatthe, obtained the jab at a medical establishment, Riaz Okay Ahmed said.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the actor’s daughter, tweeted, “Our Thalaivar will get his vaccine, Allow us to struggle and take this battle in opposition to coronavirus collectively.”

Our Thalaivar will get his vaccine 👍🏻 Allow us to struggle and take this battle in opposition to Corona virus collectively #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) Would possibly possibly effectively per likelihood merely 13, 2021

Photo voltaic Footage, the producers of Annaatthe (Elder Brother), a Siva directorial, had said that the film may possibly per likelihood be launched on 4 November (Diwali) this yr.

Rajinikanth had left for Hyderabad on 7 April to understand half throughout the Annaatthe shoot. The shoot for the film was once deferred December closing after some crew contributors examined specific for coronavirus .

