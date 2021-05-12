Rajinikanth Returns Home After Completing Annaatthe Shooting, Wife Latha Welcomes Him With Traditional Aarti

Rajinikanth Returns Home After Completing Annaatthe Capturing, Wife Latha Welcomes Him With Traditional Aarti





Chennai: Celebrity Rajinikanth has returned to Chennai after finishing the shoot of his upcoming movie, Annaathe in Hyderabad. The actor was noticed outdoors his residence and the video quickly surfaced on social media. Within the video, Rajinikanth could be seen getting out of his automotive and waves on the paparazzi whereas his spouse Latha welcomes him residence with a conventional aarti. Additionally Learn – Flipkart to Ramp Grocery Ops For Contactless Doorstep Supply

A supply informed Instances of India, “The staff of Annaatthe had taken a break after few members of the crew examined constructive for COVID-19 a few months in the past. They then resumed shoot at a studio in Chennai and headed to Hyderabad for a protracted schedule in April. Whereas Rajinikanth had been there for nearly a month, Nayanthara had additionally joined them just a few days in the past. Now, the Celebrity has accomplished his parts within the movie; he shot the previous few scenes at present. He shall be returning to Chennai now. Nonetheless, the remainder of the forged and crew are nonetheless there and they’re going to come again to town by the tip of this week.” Additionally Learn – Hyderabad Liquor Retailers See Mad Rush Minutes After Telangana Lockdown Announcement

#Superstar #Rajinikanth sir again residence after @sunpictures #Annathee taking pictures at Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/yDI90v7TKk Additionally Learn – Full Lockdown in Telangana From Tomorrow: What’s Open, What’s Not | Full Listing of Restrictions Right here — rgvenkateshgnfilms (@rgvenkateshgnfi) May 12, 2021

“He’s more likely to head to the US in June, the place he’ll endure a medical examination. He shall be joined by daughter Aishwaryaa, son-in-law, actor Dhanush and their youngsters. Dhanush is taking pictures his Hollywood movie there”, the supply added.

As per the TOI report, Rajinikanth will quickly begin dubbing for his parts in a metropolis studio later this week.

Annaatthe is helmed by Siruthai Siva and options Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and Soori in vital roles. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the mission.