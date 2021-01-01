Rajinikanth Salman Khan and Sridevi Photo: Rajinikanth Salman Khan and Sridevi Rare Iconic Photo

Rajinikanth, Sridevi and Salman Khan are big names in the film industry. All of this has won people’s trust and their excellent acting in films has ruled their hearts.

Meanwhile, an iconic picture has emerged in which all three appear in the same frame. Can’t completely miss this throwback photo. Rajinikanth is seen in a black T-shirt and gray jeans, while Salman Khan is seen dashing in a white shirt and blue jeans as usual. The late actress Sridevi in ​​a white salwar kameez looks attractive in this picture.



Picture of an event!

It is not clear when this picture was clicked. However, looking at the background, it seems that this rare picture is of an event that all three stars came to attend. There are a lot of instruments in the background.

Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Sridevi



Rajinikanth will appear in ‘Annathe’

Speaking of work front, the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Annathe’ shared the first look poster of the film some time ago. His motion poster will be displayed on September 10th.

Salman will be seen in these films

Besides, Salman Khan will now be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He will also be seen in films like ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Salman is currently busy shooting for ‘Tiger 3’.