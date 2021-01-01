Rajinikanth Salman Khan and Sridevi Photo: Rajinikanth Salman Khan and Sridevi Rare Iconic Photo
Picture of an event!
It is not clear when this picture was clicked. However, looking at the background, it seems that this rare picture is of an event that all three stars came to attend. There are a lot of instruments in the background.
Rajinikanth will appear in ‘Annathe’
Speaking of work front, the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Annathe’ shared the first look poster of the film some time ago. His motion poster will be displayed on September 10th.
Salman will be seen in these films
Besides, Salman Khan will now be seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. He will also be seen in films like ‘Kick 2’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Salman is currently busy shooting for ‘Tiger 3’.
#Rajinikanth #Salman #Khan #Sridevi #Photo #Rajinikanth #Salman #Khan #Sridevi #Rare #Iconic #Photo
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.