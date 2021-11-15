Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe enter 200 crore club Akshay Kumar Sooryavanshi strong at Box Office | Rajinikanth’s Annathe becomes 200 crore film, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi lags behind at the box office! Learn BO Report

Annathe crossed the 10 crore mark in two days

By the 11th day, the box office collection of Annaathe slowed down considerably. Whereas Annaatthe had made a blast on the very first day with the earning of 70 crores. Within just two days, Annathe had touched the 100 crore mark.

annathe box office earning

Rajinikanth’s Annathe earned 70 crores on the first day, 42 crores on the second day, 33 crores on the third day. In the second week, Annathe earned 4 crores on the first day, 4.9 on the second day and 6 crores on the second day. Accordingly, Annathe has earned 217 crores so far.

annathe tamil box office collection

Rajinikanth’s film Annaathe has earned the highest in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu alone, Annathe earned Rs 119 crore in the first week and till now it has earned Rs 138 crore in TN.

world wide sooryavanshi and annathe

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has touched 150 crores at the domestic box office and 200 crores worldwide. Suryavanshi earned 217.18 crores world wide, while Rajinikanth’s Annathe left behind Suryavanshi by earning 217.63 crores. However, it may be that in the coming two days, only Suryavanshi will overtake Annathe.