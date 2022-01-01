Rajiv Kapoor did not even attend the funeral of father Raj Kapoor know what was the reason

Actor Raj Kapoor was very indignant along with his father. There was such a distance between the two that Rajiv did not even go to his father’s funeral.

After Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, his brother Rajiv Kapoor has additionally left this world. Rajiv stated goodbye to the world at the age of 58 as a consequence of a coronary heart assault. Allow us to let you know, actor Raj Kapoor had 5 youngsters, three sons and two daughters. Whose names are Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, whereas the names of daughters are Reema Kapoor and Ritu Nanda. There was an excellent bonding between the three brothers, which was seen in Karan Johar’s present ‘Koffee with Karan’. Throughout this present, the trio additionally made many revelations.

In a single of its episodes, the trio advised about their college life to skilled life. Whereas speaking about the college time, Rajiv Kapoor had advised that each one his brothers have been older than him and all had handed. At the similar time, solely Rishi Kapoor was left with him. In the center of Rajiv Kapoor’s speak, Rishi Kapoor stated ‘I had not handed, I had failed’. Taking this matter additional, Randhir Kapoor stated ‘All of us had failed’.

In the meantime, Rishi Kapoor had stated ‘we’re all eleventh fail’. After which Karan Johar requested him- Has nobody gone to varsity? Then Randhir Kapoor had advised ‘Solely women have gone to varsity right here, Ritu and Reema’.

On the different hand, Rajiv Kapoor gave an interview to ‘Cinestaan.com’, then he advised why he may not reach his profession. He had stated, ‘If I inform about my profession, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ was the greatest movie of my profession. Relaxation of the motion pictures have been not so good. At the moment everybody wished me to undertaking like Shammi Kapoor, as a result of I regarded similar to him. If the motion pictures do nicely then it’s a completely different matter. I’ve executed just a few good movies, the music of these movies was superb.

At the similar time, there have been additionally reviews that Rajiv Kapoor had blamed father Raj Kapoor for the falling profession graph. Rajiv was such a sight of his father that he even stopped speaking to him. At the similar time, his displeasure was a lot that he did not even attend the funeral of his father.

In 1983, Rajiv Kapoor’s first movie was ‘Ek Jaan Hai Hum’, which was produced by his father. However this movie was an enormous flop at the field workplace. After this movie, Raj Kapoor made ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili Banye’ for Rajiv, which proved to be a superhit movie.

However Rajiv Kapoor’s luck was so dangerous that the whole credit score for the movie’s success went to actress Mandakini. After this Rajiv requested father Raj Kapoor to make a movie for him with a powerful character. However his father flatly refused to make a movie with him. After which bitterness arose between the two.