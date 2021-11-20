Rajkumar Hirani Birthday: 3 idiot, sanju, munna bhai MBBS these his top hit films | Rajkumar Hirani’s birthday, the king of blockbuster films, his 5 films that created panic at the box office

One of the most acclaimed and successful story writers of Hindi cinema, Rajkumar Hirani can probably be credited for being the only filmmaker of Hindi cinema with a 100 percent success rate. Though he has directed only 5 films so far in his prolific journey, his vision and storytelling style has revolutionized and changed the dynamics of filmmaking in India, earning him audiences, industry and critics alike. has been equally praised.

As the filmmaker celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at his 5 box office blockbusters:

Munnabhai MBBS (2003)

His first film starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan earned him the tag of a master storyteller. Not only did the film become one of the highest-grossing films of that year, but Munna and the beloved characters from Circuit became household names. The comedy based drama was a fun take to create awareness about Mahatma Gandhi’s righteous principles.

Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006)

The sequel to Munnabhai MBBS featured the same actors as in the first part, which was applauded by the audience and shared a social message.

3 Idiots (2009)

Recognized as one of the top 10 and most path-breaking films of Hindi cinema, 3 Idiots is a syllabus for any engineering college student. Based on face-to-face competition in real life and education, 3 Idiots was fun and entertaining with a heartwarming social message.

PK (2014)

After the stupendous success of ‘3 Idiots’, Raju Hirani again collaborates with Aamir Khan in an intriguing and captivating story about the misconduct of a man, an alien to the people of the earth in the name of religion and god. Helped to create awareness. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanju (2018)

One of the highest-grossing film of that year, Sanju brought together Hirani and the versatile Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, in which he played veteran actor Sanjay Dutt on screen. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma in this heartwarming story, the film won several awards for the plot, as well as earned Ranbir immense recognition.

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 16:20 [IST]