Rajkumar Hirani going to start project with Varun Dhawan? Title as ‘made in India! Rajkumar Hirani is starting a powerful project with Varun Dhawan and not Shahrukh Khan? ‘made in India’

story is going to be good

However the becoming a member of of Rajkumar Hirani with the movie tells a lot that the story is going to be excellent. It is even being mentioned in the information that .. Rajkumar Hirani and ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ fame Neeraj Sharma have labored on the story of the movie. The capturing of the movie will start in the second half of the 12 months.

Arun Khetrapal biopic

Speaking about Varun Dhawan, other than this, he will probably be capturing for Arun Khetrapal’s biopic directed by Sriram Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari’s movie. There are lots of such movies that are Varun Dhawan starrer and in the approaching few months she is going to be seen blasting on the large display screen.

workfront

On the work entrance, she is busy with the wolf and the capturing of this movie is going on repeatedly. Kriti Sanon is going to be seen in the lead function alongside with Varun Dhawan in this movie.

Many footage maintain popping up

Many footage maintain popping out from the units of the movie and a while in the past each have been seen collectively. Varun Dhawan is searching for a massive hit as a couple of his movies have not performed a lot on the field workplace.

READ Also Fact Check: Rahul Vaidya Did NOT Shoot With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Reddy Confirms

-->