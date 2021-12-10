Rajkumar Hirani share historic 1983 World Cup Victory Video Will Give You Goosebumps

News oi-Prachi Dixit

After recently unveiling the inspiring trailer of the much-awaited film ’83’, the makers have now released yet another impressive video featuring successful filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who brings back memories of the 1983 Cricket World Cup! Moving on, the new video shows the successful filmmaker speaking his heart out about the historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, describing how Indians take to the streets to celebrate the glorious victory of the Indian cricket team. But landed.

83 is one of the most awaited films of the year, directed by Kabir Khan. The film revolves around India’s historic 1983 World Cup victory. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev. Apart from this, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jeeva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinkar Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammi Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karva, R Badri and Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in important roles.

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the character of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi. Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present Kabir Khan Films Production 83. Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release ’83’. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan. Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures are releasing This Christmas on 24 December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Straight from the heart! The prolific filmmaker,



@RajkumarHirani, reminiscing memories of the 1983 Cricket World Cup! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.#ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/NH5ycUDiGk — 83 (@83thefilm)



December 10, 2021

