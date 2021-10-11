Rajkumar Rao in Anubhav Sinha: Rajkumar Rao will play the lead role in the upcoming film crowd

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha will now shoot his 5th film in Lucknow. Rajkumar Rao will be seen in the lead role in the film. This will be Rajkumar’s fourth film to shoot in Lucknow. He has previously shot films like ‘Behen Hogi Teri’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Hona’ and ‘Bareli Ki Barfi’.

The name of this new film is ‘Bhod’ and the actress wants to make it more final. “We are planning to shoot in Lucknow in November,” Sinha said. He didn’t say much about the story of the film but when asked why he chose the title, Sinha said, “The crowd was one of those titles whose name made the whole team jump at the moment.”



Anubhav is going to work with Rajkumar for the first time

This will be the first time Anubhav Raj has worked with actor Rajkumar in a film. Earlier, it was rumored that Ayushman would play the lead role in Khurana Sinha’s next film. Talking about the cast of the film, Anubhav said, “Raj is a very interesting actor for me. He is one of the few actors who can successfully adapt the story. I wanted to work with him. Now I am eagerly waiting for him.



Lucknow is best for shooting

At the same time, Anubhav Sinha had said about shooting films in Lucknow, ‘Now that I have shot here, where else can I go? I think Lucknow is the best place to shoot a movie. Feels like home here. I know the places, the people, and when I shoot here, I feel my own way, that’s why I come here again and again.



Life is as good as ever

On the other hand, when asked when ‘Aaye To Party Shuru Hai’ and Ayushman starrer ‘Anek’ will be released, the filmmaker said, “I am looking forward to the release of both the theaters. There are some beautiful scenes that I want to show on the big screen.It is a film I will be proud of and Ayushman is as good as ever.