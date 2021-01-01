Rajkumar Rao Telugu thriller HIT: Rajkumar Rao starts shooting for Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao is once again in the spotlight for his new film and has started working on it. Rajkumar will be seen with Sanya Malhotra in the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller ‘Hit’. ‘Hit’ was released last year.

The original film was written and directed by Shailesh Kolnu. Now we will do the same on Hindi remake. On Sunday, the official social media handle of the T-series announced that work on the film has begun.





The HIT story revolved around the officer

Vishwak Sen was in the lead role in the Telugu thriller and his story revolved around an officer who is part of the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) and does everything possible to save the missing woman. In the meantime, he has to deal with panic attacks.



Will share screen space for the first time

Rajkumar and Sanya had earlier appeared in ‘Ludo’ but they did not share screen space. This will be the first time the audience will see the two together. Photos of the team were shared while announcing the film. Sanya is also very excited about the film and she wrote in her Instagram story that she is eagerly waiting to join the team.