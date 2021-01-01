Rajkumar Rao Telugu thriller HIT: Rajkumar Rao starts shooting for Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT
The HIT story revolved around the officer
Vishwak Sen was in the lead role in the Telugu thriller and his story revolved around an officer who is part of the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) and does everything possible to save the missing woman. In the meantime, he has to deal with panic attacks.
Will share screen space for the first time
Rajkumar and Sanya had earlier appeared in ‘Ludo’ but they did not share screen space. This will be the first time the audience will see the two together. Photos of the team were shared while announcing the film. Sanya is also very excited about the film and she wrote in her Instagram story that she is eagerly waiting to join the team.
