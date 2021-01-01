Rajkumar Rao’s Birthday Girlfriend Wishes for Letter Writing: A touching note for Rajkumar Rao on his birthday

Actor Rajkumar Rao is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, August 31st. On this special occasion, celebs and fans are congratulating them in their own style on social media. Meanwhile, the actress and her friend Patralekha have also wished the prince a special happy birthday.

Patralekha has shared a beautiful picture in which she is seen sitting on the actor’s lap. Pink bougainvillea trees appear in the background. He also captioned ‘Happy Birthday to Rajkumar Rao’. You know what I mean. ‘



The letter said thank the prince

The actress further wrote, ‘I always pray that you do well in every character because I know you want the same. Thank you for standing firm like a stone in this difficult time. I love you The rest is at home, not on Instagram. In addition, he created heart emojis in many places.



The two actors have been in a relationship for a long time

Speaking of personal life, these couples have been together for a long time. They talk openly about relationships. The two often appear together in different places. Seeing them, their photos and videos go viral.



The prince will appear in these films

On the work front, Rajkumar will now be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s film. He will be seen with actress Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the film ‘Badhai Do’ with Bhumi Pednekar. This is the sequel of 2018’s Ayushman Khurana starrer ‘Badhai Ho’.

