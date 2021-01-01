Rajkumar Rao’s Birthday: Rajkumar Rao reveals that he was beaten by 25 people Actor says don’t hit me in the face I want to be an actor

Rajkumar Rao, one of the best actors in Bollywood, is celebrating his 37th birthday on August 31. On Rajkumar Rao’s birthday, he tells an interesting story related to him, knowing that you can’t stop your laughter. Raj Kumar Rao always wanted to be an actor. Not only did he work hard to achieve his dream of becoming an actor, but today he is known as one of the best actors in the country. Rajkumar Rao who has created a special identity in Bollywood due to his hard work. Rajkumar Rao recently appeared in an episode of EIC vs Bollywood. Where he revealed that he was like a hooligan as a child. However, when he entered the eleventh and decided he wanted to be an actor. That same year, when the prince saw a girl playing basketball, he remembered Anjali from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and thought that he had found her ‘Anjali’. But unfortunately Anjali was already with Aman.

Rajkumar says, “I went to a modern, fancy, Blue Bells school in Gurgaon and I was very young. I am still a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. So ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was completely on my mind. At the same school I saw a girl playing basketball. The girl looked completely like Kajol i.e. Anjali. Then somehow we started dating but she already had a boyfriend.



When the girl’s boyfriend found out, he came to hit me with the boys. There were 25 Jat children from law college. Until then, I was just a simple boy. I thought I didn’t want to fight anymore. Because I wanted to be an actor. They were beating me, there were 25 kids. Those who were talking to each other, take out the gun, take out the gun, shoot, take out the gun. ‘I was silent. (Indicates confusion). I had two Punjabi, dear friends like ‘Don’t kill him, kill me if you want’. I was just shouting one thing, and believe me, it’s a true story, ‘Don’t hit me in the face, I want to be an actor.’

Rajkumar Rao made his film debut in 2010 with ‘Love Sex and Danger’. After this, Rajkumar made many great films. Like ‘Gangs of Wassepur’ (Part 2), ‘Shahid’, ‘Citylights’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Trapped’, ‘Newton’ and ‘Omerta’, Shanar has acted. Earlier this year, he appeared in ‘The White Tiger’ with Priyanka Chopra and ‘Ruhi’ with Janhvi Kapoor.