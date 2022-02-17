Rajkumar started asking such questions to Bappi Lahiri on the flight, the singer was shocked; Saira Banu narrated the story

Bappi da had so much gold that he had to hire an assistant to look after him.

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri was cremated today at Pawan Hans crematorium. Bappi da’s final farewell was very difficult for his family. Son Bappa Lahiri was in a bad condition at the time of his funeral. There is a wave of mourning in the entire film world due to the death of Gold Man.

Bappi Da was called the Gold Man because he was very fond of wearing gold. He was always seen wearing gold jewelery and black glasses. Many people liked her style. Her love for gold jewelry was inspired by American singer Elvis Presley. However, later Gold became his ‘Lucky Charm’.

He had so much gold that he had to hire an assistant to look after him. Many gold chains, rings and black glasses became Bappi Lahiri’s trademarks. At the end of the year 2010, he decided not to wear traditional gold jewelery and opted for a new age metal ‘Luminex Uno’. Today we are going to tell you some anecdotes related to his life. One of which is the story when Bappi Da once collided with Raj Kumar on a flight to Delhi.

Rajkumar Bappi Lahiri was asked this question: In the flight, Raj Kumar went and sat beside Bappi Da. As always Bappi da was wearing a lot of gold. Rajkumar started talking to her and after a while he asked Bappi Da about his love for Gold. Bappi started explaining to them. Then Rajkumar Sahib said, “You have one or the other jewellery, just a lack of mangalsutra.” Hearing this, both Bappi Da and Rajkumar started laughing.

A few days later, Bappi Da went to meet Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu and narrated this anecdote to them. Saira Banu told that those were very beautiful moments. Along with this he said that Bappi da was a very happy man. We have lost a gem.”