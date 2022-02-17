Entertainment

Rajkumar started asking such questions to Bappi Lahiri on the flight, the singer was shocked; Saira Banu narrated the story

22 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rajkumar started asking such questions to Bappi Lahiri on the flight, the singer was shocked; Saira Banu narrated the story
Written by admin
Rajkumar started asking such questions to Bappi Lahiri on the flight, the singer was shocked; Saira Banu narrated the story

Rajkumar started asking such questions to Bappi Lahiri on the flight, the singer was shocked; Saira Banu narrated the story

bappi da rajkumar

Bappi da had so much gold that he had to hire an assistant to look after him.

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri was cremated today at Pawan Hans crematorium. Bappi da’s final farewell was very difficult for his family. Son Bappa Lahiri was in a bad condition at the time of his funeral. There is a wave of mourning in the entire film world due to the death of Gold Man.

Bappi Da was called the Gold Man because he was very fond of wearing gold. He was always seen wearing gold jewelery and black glasses. Many people liked her style. Her love for gold jewelry was inspired by American singer Elvis Presley. However, later Gold became his ‘Lucky Charm’.

He had so much gold that he had to hire an assistant to look after him. Many gold chains, rings and black glasses became Bappi Lahiri’s trademarks. At the end of the year 2010, he decided not to wear traditional gold jewelery and opted for a new age metal ‘Luminex Uno’. Today we are going to tell you some anecdotes related to his life. One of which is the story when Bappi Da once collided with Raj Kumar on a flight to Delhi.

Rajkumar Bappi Lahiri was asked this question: In the flight, Raj Kumar went and sat beside Bappi Da. As always Bappi da was wearing a lot of gold. Rajkumar started talking to her and after a while he asked Bappi Da about his love for Gold. Bappi started explaining to them. Then Rajkumar Sahib said, “You have one or the other jewellery, just a lack of mangalsutra.” Hearing this, both Bappi Da and Rajkumar started laughing.

READ Also  Dilip Kumar Passes Away: he wanted to become a football player, became acting emperor | Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Ever wanted to be a football player, became an acting emperor

A few days later, Bappi Da went to meet Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu and narrated this anecdote to them. Saira Banu told that those were very beautiful moments. Along with this he said that Bappi da was a very happy man. We have lost a gem.”


#Rajkumar #started #questions #Bappi #Lahiri #flight #singer #shocked #Saira #Banu #narrated #story

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Dance on Shehnaaz Gill Dialogue Rap on Ranveer Singh Birthday | Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stunned in the colors of Shehnaaz Gill

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment