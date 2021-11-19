Rajkumar was ready on seeing the script written in Urdu, had refused the producer twice earlier

Director Mehul Kumar had told during an interview that he had written the script in Urdu for Rajkumar and seeing this, the actor immediately said yes.

Rajkumar, who made his mark with strong voice and dialogue delivery, worked in many hit films. It was said for Rajkumar that he was an actor working on his own terms. Rajkumar worked in a total of three films with director Mehul Kumar. Mehul and his first film was Marte Dum Tak. The duo also gave three superhit films. Mehul also shared the story of the film ‘Marte Dum Tak’ in an interview.

He had told, ‘I had a script, so I met producer Paan Lal Mehta. I told him that I have got a script for Raj Sahab. Pran ji told me that you should ask and see because Raj Sahab has refused me for the film twice before. I called up Raj Sahab and he called to meet him. I went to meet him. He saw my script and was surprised to see the script written in Urdu. Also he liked the title of my film very much.

Mehul Kumar had further told, ‘Rajkumar ji said on seeing the script that wow you have written the script in Urdu, then I said that it was written specially for you. In a way, he liked my script at the same time, but he asked me for some time. He said he would come next week. I reached his mentioned location next week also and he praised and said that this is a wonderful script. When I told him about the producer, he said that I have refused him twice before.

However, this time he agrees to do the film. Mehul says, “I wanted to finish this film in 6 months. I told him that I want only 10 days in your month and I will finish the film in that time. Raj sahib thought a little and said that it is fine, nothing. We had completed the shooting of our film within 6 months as per the schedule. Later when the film was released, everything is in front of you that how it proved to be a super hit. All the credit for this goes to Raj sahib only.