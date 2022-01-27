Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ in theaters from February 11

Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, will hit the theaters on February 11. The filmmakers made this announcement on Tuesday. The film is a sequel to the 2018 National Award winning ‘Badhaai Ho’, but it has nothing to do with the story of the first film. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and written by Suman Adhikari and Akshat Ghildiyal. Production company Junglee Pictures shared the film’s trailer and new release date on its official Twitter account and tweeted, “Pyaar Ke Maah Mein Witness the wedding of Atrangi and Satrangi. The trailer of ‘Badhaai Do’ has been released. The film will be released in theaters on February 11, 2022. In a statement, the makers said that the film tries to portray aspects of unusual relationships through the genre of ‘comedy of errors’.

Aamir’s ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ to release in cinemas on April 14

In a statement, the producer of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has clarified that his film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ will be released on Baisakhi on the earlier fixed date i.e. April 14. There were reports in a section of the media regarding the film that the release of ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ has been postponed to avoid a possible clash with ‘KGF2’ which is slated to release on April 14. So the makers of the film had to issue this statement. Produced by Aamir Khan and Viacom 18, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’ filming in London

The filming of Color Yellow and T-series film ‘An Action Hero’ began in London. The shooting of the film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, started on the first day itself. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Aanand L Rai and T-Series, the film is being directed by Anirudh Iyer. Jaideep Ahlawat has a lead role in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, who is going to do an action film for the first time. The makers of the film gave information about the film while releasing its teaser on social media.